Freezing rain warning issued as messy mix to hit N.S. Tuesday

Much of Nova Scotia is expected to be hit by a messy mix of weather on Tuesday, including ice pellets and up to 12 hours of freezing rain in some areas that will likely make for a difficult morning commute and could lead to power outages.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says the northern part of the province will see light snow mixed with ice pellets beginning early Tuesday morning, while it will be ice pellets and freezing rain from the get-go in southern areas.

In northern Nova Scotia, snow will turn to ice pellets and then freezing rain Tuesday afternoon. In southern areas, including the Halifax region, the freezing rain will continue.

Halifax will be face between six and 10 hours of freezing rain, Snoddon says, followed by rain starting in the late afternoon or early evening. In northern areas, the freezing rain could last between eight and 12 hours before turning to rain during the evening.

Some areas, such as the eastern Annapolis Valley and Cumberland County, may be in line for more than 12 hours of icy conditions.

(Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for almost every county in the province. In a statement, it said heavy downpours in southern areas may cause pooling on roads, and flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

(Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Temperatures will climb Tuesday evening and overnight, reaching mid-to-high single digits, as southerly winds move in. There will be rain and drizzle across most of the province.

Snoddon says the winds don't appear to be too concerning. There will be easterly winds gusting 40-50 km/h for most of Tuesday, before the southerly winds kick in during the afternoon and evening. They could bring gusts of 50-70 km/h, and possible stronger along the Atlantic coastline.

(Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

The skies will clear on Wednesday and temperatures will fall back below freezing.

