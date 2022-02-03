Freezing rain in the forecast for Thursday night, Friday

Another storm is getting set to roll into the region over the next few days, bringing rain, then freezing rain, ice pellets and snow.

Significant snow is looking set for most parts of New Brunswick and P.E.I., while much of Nova Scotia is looking at increasing chances of a significant freezing rain event.

First things first: Temperatures are on the rise across the Maritimes on Wednesday night and into Thursday as scattered showers turn to periods of rain and drizzle. The mild temperatures, rain and fog patches will lead to some melting snow throughout the day.

(CBC)

Our frontal boundary, which will trigger the switch from rain to freezing rain to ice pellets and then snow, will move southward through northern New Brunswick on Thursday and then southern New Brunswick on Thursday night.

(CBC)

As of now, northern Nova Scotia will also see a switch from rain to freezing rain on Thursday night, with ice pellets and snow beginning to mix in through early Friday morning.

Southern Nova Scotia, including Halifax, will see a mix from rain over to freezing rain through Friday morning. That freezing rain looks set to continue through the day and through Friday night, as well.

(CBC)

The prolonged period of freezing rain will lead to ice building up on surfaces like roads, sidewalks, trees and power lines. The risk of power outages is increasing for much of Nova Scotia and now is a good time to make sure your emergency kits, including batteries and flashlights, are ready to go.

(CBC)

It's going to be a tight gradient between those areas that see the heaviest snow, those that see a mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain, and those that see significant freezing. It's not just temperatures at the surface, but temperatures aloft that will matter here, so stay tuned for updates to this forecast on Thursday.

(CBC)

While the winds don't look nearly as strong as our last storm, northerly winds behind the front gusting 30-50 km/h will add to the potential for power outages, especially in those areas seeing significant freezing rain.

