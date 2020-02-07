Icy roads close schools, universities across the province
Police are advising drivers to proceed with caution today
Freezing rain has made for icy road conditions in Nova Scotia, closing schools and universities across the province.
All public school boards, French and English, are closed on Friday.
The Cape Breton Victoria Regional Centre for Education, Acadia University and St. Mary's University are also closed.
Classes at most NSCC locations have been cancelled. Burridge Campus and Shelburne Campus will have a delayed opening at 9 a.m.
The Halifax Regional Police are advising drivers to proceed with caution before heading out today and to adjust their driving accordingly.
Environment Canada issued wind and freezing rain warnings for the entire province, with some rainfall warnings for the southwestern corner.
The national weather agency says freezing rain is expected to continue this morning but will change to rain as the temperatures rise this evening.
MORE TOP STORIES
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.