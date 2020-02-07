Skip to Main Content
Icy roads close schools, universities across the province
Freezing rain has made for icy road conditions, closing schools and universities across the province.

Police are advising drivers to proceed with caution today

All public school boards, English and French, are closed on Friday. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Freezing rain has made for icy road conditions in Nova Scotia, closing schools and universities across the province.

All public school boards, French and English, are closed on Friday.

The Cape Breton Victoria Regional Centre for Education, Acadia University and St. Mary's University are also closed.

Classes at most NSCC locations have been cancelled. Burridge Campus and Shelburne Campus will have a delayed opening at 9 a.m.

The Halifax Regional Police are advising drivers to proceed with caution before heading out today and to adjust their driving accordingly.

Environment Canada issued wind and freezing rain warnings for the entire province, with some rainfall warnings for the southwestern corner.

The national weather agency says freezing rain is expected to continue this morning but will change to rain as the temperatures rise this evening.

