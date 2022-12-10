Dartmouth transition house for recovering addicts receives $100K donation

A Dartmouth-based transition house for men recovering from addictions got an unexpected donation Saturday that will help add beds and pay off the mortgage.

Freedom Foundation of Nova Scotia received a $100,000 donation from a man who was moved after visiting the transition house and meeting the people who live and work there.

Board member Gerry Boudreau invited his longtime friend, wealth manager Gordon Stirrett, to see what the foundation does for men recovering from alcohol and drug addiction.

"He met some of the residents and was so impressed seeing them wanting to change their lives ... he said, 'Look, I want to do something substantial. You'll be hearing from me,'" Boudreau said.

That evening, Boudreau received a phone call from Stirrett with the news of the donation.

"I almost dropped the phone," Boudreau said, "We've never seen that in our lives."

Gibson, executive director of Freedom Foundation of Nova Scotia, started the charity in 1988. (Submitted by Gerry Boudreau)

Joe Gibson, executive director of Freedom Foundation, calls it a Christmas miracle.

"I had to pinch myself thinking it's a dream," Gibson said.

About $30,000 will go toward paying off the mortgage of a second transition house that was bought in 2018 . The rest will go into a building fund to help expand their original recovery centre, which operates across the street.

The goal is to add four beds. "The province is in desperate need of them," Gibson said.

In recent months, the organization had to turn away people who sought shelter because there were no beds for them.

Since it opened in 1988, the charity has housed nearly 1,200 people. Gibson said about 25 per cent of them are now working and are active participants in their community.

Matching donations

Stirrett said he was inspired to donate after his visit.

"These are men who are doing everything they can to try to take one day at a time to beat their addiction," he said. "Looking them in the eyes, you realize addiction is a huge issue in society and they're doing the best they can."

The foundation runs two homes, employs six full-time staff, and provides shelter for 12 people on a yearly budget of about $400,000. An annual golf tournament is the main fundraiser.

"As a grassroots organization, they've really been operating on a shoestring," Stirrett said. "But these donations will go towards the capital expansion to allow up to six more people who are in recovery to actually live there."

On top of the $100,000 donation, Stirrett said he will match donations up to $100,000 to help the charity reach its financial goals.

The non-profit group held its first Christmas in 1988.

"The plan for Christmas dinner was Kraft Dinner and hot dogs," Gibson said.

This year, there will be a turkey dinner and gifts for everyone.

"It seems like when we're most in need, an angel will appear," he said. "That's happened since the day we opened."

