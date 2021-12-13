Free COVID-19 rapid test kits available at all N.S. public libraries

Starting Monday, Nova Scotians will be able to pick up free COVID-19 rapid test kits at all public libraries across the province during the holiday season, according to the province.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in a news release that the availability of home rapid tests gives people another option to help make Christmas gatherings safer in the time of COVID-19.

"Doing a rapid test can add an extra layer of protection if you're hosting or attending gatherings," he said.

"Everyone should also get vaccinated, avoid travel, keep your social circle small, wear a mask where required or if you're in close contact with people outside your circle, and stay home if you're sick."

There are about 400,000 tests available across the 80 library sites. They come in packs of five and there's a limit of one kit per person.

The at-home tests are recommended for those aged three and up.

According to the province, anyone with a positive rapid test should self-isolate and book a PCR test at a testing site to confirm the result.

Pop-up sites and mobile units are out in communities across the province. A full list of locations and details is available here.

Nova Scotia reported more than 100 cases per day the last three days. COVID-19 positive cases haven't been this high since May, during the third wave of the pandemic.

The recent rise in cases is due to an outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University following events related to the annual X-Ring ceremony at locations both on and off campus.

