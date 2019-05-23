Halifax gifts shoppers 15 minutes of free parking for December

Curbside pickup is set to get easier and cheaper in the Halifax Regional Municipality just in time for the holiday shopping season.

The city announced Thursday that the first 15 minutes of parking will be free at all its paid parking locations from Dec. 2 to 31.

A news release said the initiative is meant to ease short-term pickups and loading and allow more flexibility for businesses and customers in light of COVID-19 restrictions.

People will still have to use the parking meter or HotSpot app to enter the length of time they wish to park, but the first 15 minutes will be free.

