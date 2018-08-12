Slain Fredericton officers remembered at chiefs of police ceremony in Halifax

There was a moment of silence for two slain Fredericton police officers as the 113th Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police annual conference opened Sunday in Halifax.

"At this time, nothing is more on our mind than the loss of Fredericton police officers Const. Sara Mae Burns and Const. Lawrence Robert Costello," Halifax Police Sgt. Pierre Bourdages remarked during the opening ceremony.

"Our thoughts are with our colleagues with Fredericton as they live through this tragic loss."

Sgt. Pierre Bourdages of Halifax Regional Police spoke about the slain Fredericton police officers during the opening of conference Sunday. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Burns and Costello were killed by gunfire on the job Friday, along with two civilians: Bobbie Lee Wright and Donald Adam Robichaud. The suspect, Matthew Vincent Raymond, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 27.

Bourdages, the emcee of the opening ceremony, said the moment of silence was to "acknowledge the sacrifice of our fallen officers."

Two large screens projected Burns' and Costello's faces during the moment of silence.

Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police conference runs until Aug. 15.

See more articles from CBC Nova Scotia