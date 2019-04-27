Fred Penner the beagle finds fur-ever home

Fred Penner the beagle has found his forever home.

On Friday, The Sympathetic Ear Animal Rescue, confirmed to CBC Radio's Mainstreet that the woman who had been fostering the dog had decided to keep him.

"She's an avid beagle person, she has two other beagles that are very close in Fred's age as well," said Erin Lynch, founder and executive director of Sympathetic Ear. "And I guess the biggest decision factor for her is he's bonded quite well with her older boy."

The eight-year-old beagle was found in the Upper Musquodoboit area more than two weeks ago.

The group's founder named the beagle after the Canadian children's television legend because of his personality.

Fred Penner posted about the beagle's search for a home on his social media. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

The human Fred Penner, who was the star of Fred Penner's Place, a children's show that aired on CBC TV from 1985 to 1997, posted about the beagle's search for a home on his social media platforms.

He told CBC News he has a soft spot for rescue animals and mentioned his son's family have adopted a few over the years.

Lynch said the beagle's new owner has no intention of changing his name.

"He will keep the name Fred Penner," Lynch said.

MORE TOP STORIES