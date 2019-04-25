Fred Penner is helping Fred Penner the beagle find a home

Canadian children's television legend Fred Penner is helping an eight-year-old Nova Scotian beagle named after him find a forever home.

On Monday, the Sympathetic Ear Animal Rescue Society, which focuses on animal rescues in central Nova Scotia, posted about the beagle needing a new home.

Group founder Erin Lynch said the dog was found in the Upper Musquodoboit area about 2½ weeks ago and the name came to her rather instantly.

"When I picked him up, I said 'He's a gentle soul, what can I name him?' I've been doing this for 10 years and Fred Penner just popped into my head," she said.

Penner was the star of Fred Penner's Place, a children's show that aired on CBC TV from 1985 to 1997; he's now a touring musician.

'Quite the charmer'

On Monday, Lynch posted about how the beagle who "loves walks and attention," is "quite the charmer" and is living with a foster mom in the Elmsdale area, but is in need of a permanent home.

Penner said the publicist with his music label saw a blurb about the beagle in the Truro Daily News and told him about it.

Penner posted about the beagle on Twitter and Instagram Wednesday morning and said it's getting some attention.

"It's one of those feel good stories," he said.

Penner said he has a soft spot for rescue animals.

"My son and his wife, they've adopted a couple of animals over the years and they've been such wonderful characters for their family," Penner said in a phone interview from B.C. on Wednesday evening.

Lynch said Fred Penner the beagle is healthy. He has been neutered and had a growth removed from his eyelid.

Lynch said she's received inquiries from about 20 people looking to adopt Fred Penner the beagle. She said he'll soon be placed in a home.

Lynch said she was touched that Penner helped spread the word.

"I won't lie, I grew up with Fred Penner, so I gushed a little bit and it definitely brightened my day. It's nice to see somewhat of an icon — a celebrity in my era — kind of take on the plight of these animals that end up where they end up because they've been misused by someone," she said.

Penner said "it's sweet" Lynch named the dog after him.

'Try and help an animal'

"It's a nice connection, whatever they felt that the dog was saying to them," he said.

"I've had people who've named pets after me, usually just the first name, people who have had some memory or connection with me over the years."

Penner said people thinking about getting a pet should consider checking out an animal rescue group.

"Go to the humane society, go to the shelters and try and help an animal that hasn't had such a good life so far," he said.

MORE TOP STORIES