RCMP charge alleged fraudster in new Oak Island mystery

A 53-year-old Lunenburg County, N.S., man faces multiple theft and fraud charges after a non-profit group that has ties to Oak Island learned someone was selling fake tour tickets.

The Friends of Oak Island runs tours on the island and earlier this month, it discovered someone had been selling fake tour tickets. The group only realized there was a problem when ticket holders contacted them and volunteers couldn't find their official records.

The Friends of Oak Island then went to RCMP, which started an investigation.

A society member told CBC's Maritime Noon last week that it believed someone formerly connected to the group was able to clone the official ticket site.

Earlier this month, RCMP searched a home and vehicle in Lunenburg County and arrested the accused.

RCMP expect more charges to be laid.

The accused will appear in Bridgewater provincial court in November.

