Fraud, theft charges laid against ex-finance director at St. FX's Coady Institute

RCMP have charged the former finance director of the Coady International Institute at St. Francis Xavier University with fraud and theft.

James Edward Marlow, 53, was arrested on Sept. 27 and charges were laid on Oct. 2.

James Edward Marlow was finance director at the Coady International Institute until he was fired in July. (Coady Institute/Facebook)

He has been charged with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.

In recent court documents filed in a parallel civil case, Marlow admits he forged invoices, requisitioned cheques and then deposited the money into his personal account.

Marlow worked at the school's Coady International Institute — a centre that trains professionals from around the world in the field of international development — until he was fired on July 19.

In the lawsuit filed in August, the university claims damages of at least $243,000.

In a statement of defence filed this month, Marlow neither admits nor denies the amount of misappropriated funds alleged by the university, but says he will make reparations.

St. FX spokesperson Cindy MacKenzie said the school won't comment on the case because it is before the courts.

Asked what the university was doing to prevent a similar situation in the future, MacKenzie said St. FX is reviewing the segregation of duties and internal controls.

Marlow was released from custody on conditions and is due in Antigonish provincial court on Dec. 19.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the case.