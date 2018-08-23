RCMP investigating fraud allegation at St. F.X.

RCMP in Antigonish, N.S., are investigating a report of fraud at the Coady International Institute at St. Francis Xavier University.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said the investigation began July 23.

The Coady Institute is a signature part of St. F.X. and is well-known for training professionals from around the world in the field of international development.

St. F.X. vice-president and Coady director June Webber said the investigation is related to the departure of the institute's former manager of finance and administration, Jim Marlow.

Webber said Marlow is no longer an employee of the Coady Institute, and that he ceased being employed by the university on July 19.

Webber said Coady employees were gathered on July 19 and informed that there had been a breach of trust. Webber would not say whether the university initiated the complaint to police.

"The investigation is underway, and beyond that, there's little we can say at this time," she said.

No charges have been laid and no allegations have been proven in court.

