Fraud charges won't be laid following Sydney funeral home investigation

No charges will be laid following an investigation into a fraud complaint against a Sydney, N.S., funeral home, but an investigation into a suspicious February fire at the business continues.

The fraud probe by Cape Breton Regional Police began after Service Nova Scotia, which regulates the funeral industry, requested an investigation in September 2018.

Service Nova Scotia had previously launched its own investigation into S.W. Chant and Son Funeral Home after receiving a complaint in December 2017 alleging money for a prearranged funeral had not been held in trust.

All funeral homes are required to provide the person making prearrangements with written proof from the bank that their payment has been deposited into a trust account within 21 days of payment. If paying by instalment, the funeral home must also give proof, at least twice a year, that the payments have been deposited.

Last year, Service Nova Scotia suspended the business from selling prearranged funerals in trust, citing careless behaviour, poor record-keeping, poor bookkeeping and lack of managerial oversight.

S.W. Chant and Son Funeral Home's building remains standing, although its doors are boarded up. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

In an email, department spokesperson Gary Andrea said there were 102 unfunded prearranged funeral plans totalling $315,000 and every one was refunded.

"There are no outstanding payments to be made to consumers from Chant's," Andrea said.

The funeral home was damaged by a fire in February 2019. Shortly afterwards, the funeral home surrendered its licence.

The fire was deemed suspicious and Cape Breton Regional Police launched an investigation. Police spokesperson Desiree Magnus said the probe continues.

Alleged professional misconduct

The Nova Scotia Board of Registration of Embalmers and Funeral Directors launched its own probe into Chant's in May, saying it was looking at possible professional misconduct by funeral home employees.

Board chair Adam Tipert said he can't disclose who or how many people are under investigation, but details are still being gathered and he expects a hearing will be held sometime this year.

Tipert said the misconduct allegation relates to prearranged funds not being placed in trust.

Hearing expected later this year

"The Board of Registration is still working on this as a very active file," Tipert said.

He said everybody, including the board, want to bring this situation to an end.

"It's taking time for everything to come together, but it eventually will and there will be a conclusion reached," Tipert said.

He said the board will inform the public of the hearing, but it will not be open to the public.

