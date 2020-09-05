Frank brand milk chocolate covered raisins recall warning issued

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a food recall warning for Frank brand milk chocolate covered raisins because they may contain undeclared traces of peanuts.

The candy is sold at Canadian Tire stores across Canada.

Codes for the affected product include:

Best Before 2021 MA 07, Lot: 07EUA.

Best Before 2021 MA 13, Lot: 13EUA, Lot: 07GUB, Lot: 21DUB, Lot: 08GUB.

MORE TOP STORIES