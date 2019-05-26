4 sent to hospital after driver loses control near Peggys Cove

Four people were sent to hospital with moderate to serious injuries on Saturday night after the driver of the car they were in lost control on a series of sharp turns on the road to Peggys Cove.

The car crossed the centre line and hit a utility pole in West Dover, N.S.

The driver and one other occupant of the small hatchback were not injured, RCMP said in a news release Sunday.

The accident happened around 9:17 p.m. The road was closed for several hours.

The passengers and driver were mostly in their early 20s, said RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, and the driver was relatively inexperienced. They are not from the area, she said.

The investigation is ongoing.

