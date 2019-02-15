4 people charged with attempted murder in Barrington

Four people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder after police responded to complaints of shots being fired earlier this week in Barrington, N.S.

A Barrington Passage man suffered a minor gunshot wound and other injuries Feb. 13 around 10 a.m. in the area of Scotts Mill Road, RCMP said Friday in a news release.

The victim was treated in hospital and released.

Officers obtained a warrant to enter a suspect's home the following day along with a forensic identification team.

The four suspects remain in custody and will face additional charges, police said.

The suspects and victim know each other and police do not believe the shooting was a random act.

Barrington RCMP is asking anyone who has information to contact them at 902-637-2325 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

