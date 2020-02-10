Four people charged in slew of Halifax-area thefts, robberies

Halifax Regional Police have charged four people in relation to five incidents in the Halifax area, including a pair of recent robberies.

The first incident happened in June 2019 when police responded to a break-in at East Coast Buy and Sell on Herring Cove Road. A man fled the scene with electronics.

The next incidents didn't happen until last Monday when police responded to three separate calls

There was a theft at TJ's Grocery in Halifax. Two men fled with cigarettes and money, but no one was injured.

About a half hour after that theft was reported, police responded to robberies at Needs convenience stores just minutes apart. Two men fled with cigarettes and money, but no one was injured.

On Saturday, police received a report of a theft that happened overnight at a residence in the 1000 block of Sackville Drive in Middle Sackille, where a man stole a television and fled.

Police said in a press release it was determined the incidents were related.

Arrests made in Bible Hill

Colchester District RCMP arrested four suspects in a vehicle in Bible Hill on Saturday night. They face charges in Halifax provincial court.

Danial Gregory Roach, 22, of Dartmouth, faces more than a dozen charges, including breaking and entering, unauthorized possession of a firearm, breach of probation and two counts each of theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Miles John Benn, 21, of Middle Sackville, faces nine charges that include theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of robbery with a firearm.

Caitlyn Elizabeth Lethbridge, 25, of Dartmouth, and Brittany Catherine Roach, 24, of Halifax, face two counts of robbery with a firearm.

