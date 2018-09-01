Multi-motorcycle collision near New Germany sends 4 men to hospital

A collision involving four motorcycles near New Germany, N.S., sent four men to hospital Saturday morning.

According to an RCMP release, the collision happened just after 9 a.m. on Cornwall Road in Union Square.

Police said the collision was caused by a chain reaction where all four motorcycles and their four male riders were involved.

Three of the men were taken to hospital by ambulance. One man with serious injuries was taken by LifeFlight, according to the release.

There were no other riders on any of the motorcycles.

Police said they are examining the scene for evidence.

Cornwall Road will be closed in the area of the crash for several hours.The road is expected to reopen later this afternoon.

Police said the cause of the collision is still under investigation.