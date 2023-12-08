4 infections in N.S. linked to deadly nationwide salmonella outbreak

Four people in Nova Scotia have recovered from salmonella infections that Nova Scotia Health believes are linked to a national outbreak that has killed at least five people, triggered by now-recalled cantaloupes sold by Malichita and Rudy.

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia Health said the four cases, identified last month, were confirmed to be from the same strain of bacteria found in the national outbreak, following testing form the National Microbiology Laboratory.

"That's concerning but the good news is that there have been no deaths," said Dr. Jesse Kancir, a Public Health official who specializes in intestinal infections.

"And so we're really raising awareness about the outbreak that now obviously includes Nova Scotia, and hoping people keep in mind the recalls that have been issued and are able to take steps to protect themselves."

The cases, which were reported in the northern and central regions of the province, were identified after each individual went to health officials with symptoms and were subsequently tested.

Last week, the Public Health Agency of Canada said over 100 people have been infected so far.

Symptoms of salmonella infections may include fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Multiple recalls

Since the initial outbreak, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued multiple recalls, including for Machilita brand cantaloupes sold between Oct 11 and Nov. 14, and for Rudy brand cantaloupes sold between Oct. 10 and Nov. 24.

Nova Scotia Health is urging residents to double-check their cantaloupe, including produce stored in the freezer, to make sure they haven't purchased either of these brands.

Many of these melons were sold by a distributor and stocked in grocery stores, and some ended up in fruit trays, said Kancir.

"One of the best ways to avoid something like a salmonella infection ... is just to make sure people are following safe food practices," he said.

"When it comes to cantaloupes in general, don't forget to wash them before you cut them. You can transfer bacteria from a cantaloupe to that fruit when you're eating it."

A full list of recalls is available here.

