Parts of N.S. under heat warning for next 4 days

A four-day heat warning is in effect for the southwestern area of Nova Scotia.

According to an Environment Canada alert Saturday morning, the heat warning applies to Annapolis, Digby, Kings, Lunenburg, Queens, Shelburne and Yarmouth counties.

Temperatures are expected to reach 36 C with humidity in this area from Saturday through until Tuesday.

A combination of very warm temperatures and elevated humidity will create very high humidex values over the next several days, the statement said.

The maximum daytime temperatures are forecast to hit 30 C or 36 C with humidity, but will be cooler along parts of the coast.

Minimum overnight temperatures are expected to be 18 C.

Temperatures will likely turn cooler by the middle of next week.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperatures or humidity conditions could pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

