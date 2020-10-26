Foul play not suspected in discovery of jawbone near Baddeck

Foul play is not suspected in the discovery of a human jawbone near Baddeck, N.S., in October.

A fisherman found the bone near Uisge Ban Falls.

RCMP are awaiting some test results from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Office, according to Sgt. Andrew Joyce, but he said there does not appear to be anything suspicious.

Meanwhile, the municipal councillor for the area said some local residents believe the jawbone may have washed into the Baddeck River from a nearby cemetery.

Perla MacLeod said a breakwater that protects the Big Glen cemetery is eroding.

"Some gravestones are washing out," said MacLeod. "We want some help to fix and respect the cemetery."

MacLeod said the cemetery dates to the early 1900s and the last burial there was about 25 years ago. She said it's not being maintained.

At MacLeod's request, Victoria County council will send a letter to the province asking for help to protect the cemetery.

