Province creating foster-home 'constellations' to mimic extended families

The province is changing how foster homes in Nova Scotia operate, in a bid to encourage more community and social support for both children and caregivers.

It's moving to a system model called The Mockingbird Family, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

The new model revolves around "constellations" in which six to 10 foster homes which provide full-time care are linked to a central "hub" home. The "hub" provides a space where children can socialize and receive peer support, and where foster parents can access respite care if they need a break, the release said. The hubs will be accessible to them round the clock.

"This is a redesign of the Nova Scotia foster care system," Community Services Minister Karla MacFarlane told CBC's Mainstreet Cape Breton. "It's basically creating an extended family."

The same model has been implemented in the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan and other countries, MacFarlane said.

In Nova Scotia, the first two constellations will launch this weekend in Halifax and the rural community of Marion Bridge in Cape Breton. The department says it will seek feedback on how these two operate before expanding the model across the province in 2024.

The news release said $34 million has been earmarked over three years to redesign the foster-care system, after which annual funding will be $16.7 million.

More pay for caregivers

There are currently around 850 foster children being cared for by about 650 caregivers, said Tracy Embrett, executive director of family support with the Department of Community Services. About 480 caregivers are full-time and the remainder provide respite care.

The province has been trying to recruit more caregivers. Last year it significantly increased the per diems that they received.

But the way in which caregivers are compensated will also change to a "block funding model," with payments being made every two weeks, Embrett said, as part of the redesign. There will no longer be per diems, or a need to seek reimbursement for expenses.

The change will mean an increase in compensation for all foster caregivers, she said.

