Military museum overlooking Sydney harbour hit by vandals again

The volunteer co-ordinator of a Second World War military installation and museum in New Victoria, N.S., is angry that vandals have once more targeted the facility.

Rob Grezel and his family took over the Fort Petrie site in the 1990s when it had been scheduled for demolition. It was built in 1939 and includes concrete bunkers, gun batteries and a three-storey observation tower overlooking Sydney harbour.

Grezel said he arrived at the fort on Wednesday to discover damage in the bunker area.

"On the bottom of the gun emplacement, one of the metal doors was completely ripped off the hinges and twisted in a circle; the wiring and conduit inside the bunker itself has been torn down and left hanging and destroyed," he said.

Damage to the electrical system. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Grezel called it an insult to those who have served their country and are remembered at the fort.

"It's very discouraging," he said. "We're trying to do the best we can. There's nothing to be gained by damaging this property.

"It's disheartening when you put so much time and effort in to try and raise a few bucks to do something and upgrade, and constantly have to take whatever monies are available to fix damage on a regular basis."

The damage from this week's vandalism will cost thousands to repair, he said. He hopes that installing a video security system will discourage future destruction.

"We could really use a good camera system here if we can get something donated, even used, that we could put up and try to catch whoever's responsible for this sort of vandalism," he said.

