Former Halifax-area teacher charged with 64 more sex offences

A former Halifax-area teacher and sports coach already accused of multiple historic sex crimes against young people has now been charged with 64 new counts involving 20 alleged victims.

Among the new charges for 66-year-old Michael Patrick McNutt are 21 counts of gross indecency, 16 counts of sexual assault and 13 counts of indecent assault, Halifax Regional Police said in a news release Wednesday.

The charges relate to alleged incidents involving youth in the 1970s and 1980s in the Halifax area, with exception to two incidents in other other parts of Nova Scotia.

Police have identified 20 complainants related to the latest charges. This is in addition to the alleged 13 victims police identified earlier this year.

Police said they believe there are more.

"We want victims to know they will not be judged, and will be treated with compassion, dignity and respect throughout the entire investigative process," police said in the news release.

Police said the investigation into McNutt began in October 2016, after several people came forward to report historic sexual assaults that occurred in the 1970s and 1980s in the Halifax region.

McNutt has been charged with 64 additional sex offences. (Olivier Lefebvre/Radio-Canada)

McNutt was first arrested on Jan. 23, 2019, at an address in Halifax, police said.

McNutt, police said, was in a position of trust as a teacher, coach and volunteer at the time of the alleged offences.

Police said McNutt was arrested at Halifax Regional Police headquarters on Wednesday morning. He has since been released and is scheduled to appear in provincial court at a later date. The court date has not yet been released.

