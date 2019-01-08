2nd sexual assault trial for former Halifax cab driver resumes

The trial of a former Halifax taxi driver accused of sexual assault has entered its second day in Halifax provincial court.

It's the second trial for Bassam Al-Rawi in connection with what happened in his cab early on the morning of May 22, 2015.

Al-Rawi was acquitted at his first trial in March 2017. That acquittal provoked a national outcry, including street protests and complaints about the conduct of the trial judge, after he said in his ruling that, "clearly, a drunk can consent."

Monday Det. Const. Marshall Hewitt, who was a forensic identification officer with Halifax Regional Police, was the only witness to testify.

He took pictures and collected DNA evidence from Al-Rawi and his taxi. The trial adjourned early on Monday to allow the defence time to study new evidence.

11-minute cab ride

The case involves an 11-minute cab ride a woman took from Halifax's downtown bar district, ending up in the city's south end. It was far from her intended destination.

Justice Duncan Beveridge of the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal summarized what police found in a decision released last January.

Al-Rawi's taxi's windows were steamed up.

"The complainant was in the rear seat, naked from the waist down, with her breasts exposed. Her legs were propped over the front seats. She was unconscious," Justice Beveridge wrote for the three-member panel who ordered a new trial in this case.

Beveridge went on to describe evidence police gave of Al-Rawi's condition that night.

"The respondent was seen turned in his seat, between the complainant's open legs. The police saw him trying to hide the complainant's urine-soaked pants between the console and front seat. He then fumbled with the complainant's shoes on the floor of the driver's compartment. The police described the respondent's zipper as part-way down, as were the back of his pants."

After they arrested Al-Rawi, police had to rouse the woman, who had no recollection of the cab driver or the drive.

In his decision to acquit Al-Rawi, Judge Gregory Lenehan of the provincial court said the Crown failed to produce any evidence that the woman had refused consent to sexual touching by the cab driver.

The Court of Appeal disagreed. "[T]here was ample circumstantial evidence that would permit the inference to be drawn that either the complainant did not voluntarily agree or lacked the capacity to do so," Beveridge wrote.