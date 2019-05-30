Final arguments begin at former cabbie's sex assault retrial

Lawyers are presenting their final arguments today in the retrial of a former Halifax taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting a passenger in 2015.

Bassam Al-Rawi, 43, finished testifying in Halifax provincial court last Thursday about the night police arrested him on a quiet south-end street after finding the complainant mostly naked and sprawled in the back of his cab.

Al-Rawi has pleaded not guilty. The complainant's identity is protected by a publication ban.

This is the second time Al-Rawi has been on trial for the same incident. He was acquitted in May 2017, but last fall the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal ordered a new trial, citing errors the first judge made in law, including ignoring an ample amount of circumstantial evidence in his decision.

The original trial judge's comments that "clearly, a drunk can consent" sparked outrage, protests and complaints.

The CBC's Elizabeth McMillan is live blogging from court.

