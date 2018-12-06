Former SMU groundskeeper faces trial in 3rd set of sexual assault allegations

The case of a former groundskeeper at Saint Mary's University in Halifax accused of sexual assault returned briefly to Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Thursday.

The 35-year-old accused, Matthew Percy, appeared via videolink from the Northeast Nova Scotia Correctional Centre in Pictou.

Percy faces charges of aggravated sexual assault, assault and overcoming resistance by choking in relation to an alleged incident on Dec. 8, 2014.

Police initially closed their investigation into allegations from a 19-year-old woman, but the case was reopened after other women came forward, resulting in other charges.

The Crown in this case has already preferred an indictment against Percy, pre-empting a preliminary inquiry. Instead, lawyers will meet later this month to try to find dates for a judge and jury trial.

A total of four women have accused Percy of sexual assault.

He was acquitted on one set of charges, but the Crown is appealing that acquittal. A verdict on allegations involving a second woman is expected next week. A trial on the fourth set of allegations is scheduled for 2019.