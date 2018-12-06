Skip to Main Content
Former SMU groundskeeper faces trial in 3rd set of sexual assault allegations
New

Former SMU groundskeeper faces trial in 3rd set of sexual assault allegations

Matthew Percy faces charges of aggravated sexual assault, assault and overcoming resistance by choking in relation to an alleged incident on Dec. 8, 2014.

Matthew Percy, 35, made a brief court appearance via videolink Thursday

Blair Rhodes · CBC News ·
Matthew Percy is seen leaving court in this photo from Aug. 27, 2018. (Craig Paisley/CBC News)

The case of a former groundskeeper at Saint Mary's University in Halifax accused of sexual assault returned briefly to Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Thursday.

The 35-year-old accused, Matthew Percy, appeared via videolink from the Northeast Nova Scotia Correctional Centre in Pictou.

Percy faces charges of aggravated sexual assault, assault and overcoming resistance by choking in relation to an alleged incident on Dec. 8, 2014.

Police initially closed their investigation into allegations from a 19-year-old woman, but the case was reopened after other women came forward, resulting in other charges.

The Crown in this case has already preferred an indictment against Percy, pre-empting a preliminary inquiry. Instead, lawyers will meet later this month to try to find dates for a judge and jury trial.

A total of four women have accused Percy of sexual assault.

He was acquitted on one set of charges, but the Crown is appealing that acquittal. A verdict on allegations involving a second woman is expected next week. A trial on the fourth set of allegations is scheduled for 2019.

About the Author

Blair Rhodes

Reporter

Blair Rhodes has been a journalist for more than 35 years, the last 27 with CBC. His primary focus is on stories of crime and public safety. He can be reached at blair.rhodes@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories