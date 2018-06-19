Former SMU groundskeeper seeks bail while awaiting 2 sex assault trials

A former groundskeeper at Saint Mary's University, who has already been convicted for one sexual assault, is trying to get out of jail while he awaits trial on two other sexual assault charges.

Matthew Albert Percy appeared by video link in Nova Scotia Supreme Court Thursday morning to request a bail hearing.

Percy is finishing up a 2½-year sentence he received for convictions on charges of sexual assault and voyeurism. Those charges stem from an incident in a Saint Mary's dorm room in September 2017.

He was sentenced this May. He received a credit of nearly two years for time he had already spent in jail while his case made its way through the courts.

Percy faces back-to-back trials in February and March of next year on the outstanding charges.

A total of four women have accused Percy of sexually assaulting them. He was acquitted at one trial but that acquittal is under appeal.

His bail hearing is set for Oct. 22.

