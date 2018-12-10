Former Sackville-Cobequid MLA now 911 director at N.S. EMO

Former Sackville-Cobequid NDP MLA Dave Wilson has a new job — director of provincial 911 at the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office.

Wilson announced the next step in his career on Facebook over the weekend.

A former paramedic, Wilson resigned his seat in the Nova Scotia Legislature Nov. 16. At the time, he didn't say what he would do next but did allude to "a couple of opportunities" on the horizon.

Wilson was the longest serving New Democrat in the House of Assembly, first elected in 2003.

He last held the position of NDP house leader.

Earlier this year, Wilson set up a non-profit group to support first responders.