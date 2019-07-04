Former Mountie sentenced to 10 years for stealing, trafficking cocaine

A former senior Nova Scotia Mountie convicted of stealing 10 kilograms of cocaine from a police evidence locker has been sentenced to 10 years.

Former Staff Sgt. Craig Robert Burnett, 51, was found guilty in April on all seven counts relating to a plan to steal the drugs and resell it.

In his decision Thursday, Justice Jamie Chipman said Burnett's offences were a serious breach of trust and he "exploited the very laws he was sworn to uphold."

Chipman recommended Burnett be housed in a minimum security prison for his own protection.

Burnett had served as an RCMP officer for about 20 years.

During his 21-day trial, Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax heard Burnett removed cocaine that was slated to be destroyed from an evidence locker.

He then provided the drugs to an associate who in turn delivered it to a third man for sale. The three men split the proceeds. The amount of drugs is equivalent in weight to an automobile tire and subsequently sold for about $300,000.

The Crown recommended a sentence of 10 to 12 years while the defence recommended a sentence of four to seven years.

