Former N.S. prison guard pleads guilty to 3 sexual assaults

A former prison guard at the Nova Institution for Women in Truro, N.S., has pleaded guilty to six charges in relation to the sexual assaults of three women.

The guilty pleas by Brian Wilson on Monday afternoon brought an abrupt end to what was supposed to be a nine-day jury trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Truro.

The jury was selected Monday morning, but was sent home before hearing any evidence or arguments.

Wilson pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual assault and three charges of breach of trust. The latter charges relate to Wilson's position as a correctional officer, which gave him authority over the women.

According to an agreed statement of facts that was entered into the court record, Wilson offered one of his victims cigarettes in exchange for her performing sex acts. The assaults happened about once a week over a six-month period in 2018.

Another victim was groped by Wilson. The third victim was groped and sexually assaulted by him on two separate occasions. All those assaults also happened in 2018.

When the allegations were initially revealed, Wilson and his then wife, Lisa Digdon, vehemently denied them, including in a joint interview with CBC News .

But Digdon, who also worked as a correctional officer at the Nova Institution, later said she began having doubts about Wilson's accounts and came to believe the women. She has since divorced Wilson.

Women 'vindicated,' says ex-wife

Digdon, who was in Truro for Wilson's trial, told CBC News on Monday she was "grateful that the women are vindicated," and expressed relief at not having to sit through "nine days of hell" in court.

Wilson is to be sentenced in June, which will give time for the preparation of a pre-sentence report and for the victims to prepare their impact statements. The Crown and defence say they will be making a joint sentencing recommendation.

Wilson remains free on conditions in the meantime.

