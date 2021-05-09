Raptors star Lowry, N.S. public health officials honoured at Acadia convocation

Call him Dr. Kyle Lowry.

Philadelphia-born star guard of the Toronto Raptors became an honorary doctor of humanities at Acadia University's virtual spring convocation ceremony on Sunday.

Acadia bestowed the honour on Lowry for his role in rallying the country during the Raptors' 2019 run the NBA title, the first for the franchise, and for establishing the Lowry Love Foundation with his wife, Ayahna Cornish-Lowry.

Lowry's foundation is committed to improving the lives of disadvantaged people in Toronto and Philadelphia.

It's official! Dr. Kyle Lowry joins the Acadia University Class of 2021. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AcadiaUGrad21?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AcadiaUGrad21</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a> Read his bio and full video here: <a href="https://t.co/23f2oOzyoP">https://t.co/23f2oOzyoP</a> <a href="https://t.co/xcR1fTCp3S">pic.twitter.com/xcR1fTCp3S</a> —@AcadiaU

Nova Scotia's two top public health officials were among seven people to receive honorary degrees from the university in Wolfville, N.S.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer or health, and Dr. Gaynor Watson-Creed, the deputy chief medical officer of health for the province, were bestowed honorary doctor of science degrees.

In a news release, the university said the degrees were being given to recognize "the amazing work of the entire Nova Scotia Public Health department."

The release said Strang and Watson-Creed had shown "outstanding leadership" in helping Nova Scotia deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Robert Strang accepted his degree on behalf of all public health professionals in Nova Scotia (Acadia University)

In a video response, Strang said the pandemic has shown us that unity is important in times of crisis.

"The way we get through all of these things is ... that we put each other first, and we come together as communities."

Former prime minister Paul Martin delivered the keynote address by video. He was awarded an honorary doctor of civil laws.

Rev. Malcolm Card, Nancy McCain and retired justice Murray Sinclair also received honorary degrees.

