Former N.S. tennis coach again charged with luring, child porn offences

Halifax police have charged a former Nova Scotia children's tennis coach with child luring and making child pornography.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested Aaron Byron Cumberland, 31, in Dartmouth, N.S., police said in a news release Thursday.

Cumberland has been charged with four counts of making child pornography, four counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of luring a child, failure to comply with a probation order and obstruction of a peace officer.

In 2020, Cumberland was sentenced to two years probation for a variety of sexual offences involving a 15-year-old boy. He had been found guilty in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Kentville of luring a child, making sexually explicit material available to a child and invitation to sexual touching.

Tried to flee to U.S.

In 2017, police reached out to the public to find Cumberland when they believed he was trying to flee to the U.S. after he was first accused of sex offences against children.

Cumberland, who has gone by the aliases of Aaron Austin, Aaron-Felix Austin and by the nickname Hiro, eventually turned himself into Halifax police .

Cumberland is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday.

Investigators believe there may be other victims within the Halifax region and throughout Nova Scotia and encourage them to contact police via the integrated ICE unit at 902-490-3875 or at halifaxice@halifax.ca .

"We want victims to know that they can contact us and discuss an incident before making a decision to further participate in the investigation and court process," police said in the news release.

MORE TOP STORIES