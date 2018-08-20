Like many kids in small communities in Nova Scotia, Ben Meisner wanted to grow up to play in the National Hockey League.

The kid from New Germany, N.S., is now 28 and playing pro hockey in Germany.

But for years he battled mental illness and kept quiet about his personal struggles.

"I knew playing hockey is what I wanted to do so I put up with it and tolerated it," said Meisner, a goalie. "I did the best I could do to get through it, but it was really hard on me."

Contemplated suicide

Meisner's mental state got so bad he almost committed suicide.

At one point he purchased some rope and made a noose. He said he stood on a chair in his apartment and contemplated taking the one step that would end his life.

"My pain at that moment had exceeded my ability to cope," he said. "My reality was so far skewed I saw no future."

Last week The Players' Tribune published an article written by Meisner titled "I'm Not Connor McDavid."

Meisner did not hold back about his battles with depression and anxiety in the article.

"Thoughts of suicide had been with me for probably three or four years but I never told anyone," he wrote. "I was afraid they'd judge me, or tell my coach, or … just think I was crazy."

Meisner moved away from Lunenburg County when he was 14 to play in the Nova Scotia Major Bantam Hockey League with Halifax.

Had tryout with NHL's San Jose Sharks

From there he moved further from home to play hockey at prep schools in St. Catharines, Ont., and Winchendon, Mass.

Then he played four years at American International College in Springfield, Mass.

After turning pro he tried out for the San Jose Sharks but didn't make the NHL team.

From 2013 to 2015 he played for four teams in the East Coast Hockey League, a lower level of the North American pro ranks, before going overseas to a pro league in Germany.

"Professional sports is a relatively cut-throat environment," said Meisner. "It's a results-oriented business, like a lot of our society is today, which is why I think my article is for people, not just for hockey players."

He was afraid to say anything about how he felt out of a fear of being released. He credits another hockey player for saving his hockey career, and more importantly, putting his life back on the rails.

Reached out to Corey Hirsch

Meisner reached out to Corey Hirsch, a former NHL goalie, who went through many of the same problems.

"I just talked to him about my life and how I felt and the position I was in and he really urged my to seek help."

Hirsch had previously written his own story for The Players' Tribune and revealed he has also contemplated suicide.

"I think that's been one of the driving forces that has led to me being a happy and healthy person and living a full life that I never knew existed before," said Meisner.

He said he is enjoying life in Germany and is planning to play again this season in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga.

Since he wrote the article he says many people have reached out to him on email.

He says the objective of writing the article was to help people. He encourages anyone dealing with mental illness to come forward and contact him for support.

"If I can do it and make that change and come out the other end like I did as a healthier and happier person, then I want people to know there is hope and that the same is possible for them."

