Former judge appointed as Nova Scotia's police complaints commissioner

Patrick Curran, a former judge and the recent interim director of Nova Scotia's police watchdog, has been appointed as the province's new police complaints commissioner.

Curran's three-year-term begins Dec. 1. He will take over for Judith McPhee, who is retiring.

The police complaints commissioner's office is responsible for overseeing and monitoring complaints and investigations involving municipal police in Nova Scotia. It includes public complaints about alleged misconduct from officers.

In a statement, Curran said the purpose of the commissioner's office is to "enhance public confidence in our municipal police agencies through fair and effective civilian oversight of the complaint process."

"I am very much looking forward to taking on this important role," he said.

"Throughout my professional life in the justice system, I have been reminded daily that fairness is the main yardstick by which the quality of the system is measured."

Curran was a Nova Scotia provincial court judge for 38 years and served as chief judge of both the provincial and family courts. He also served as the interim director of the Serious Incident Response Team.

In a statement, Mark Furey, attorney general and minister of justice, said he is "certain that Mr. Curran's oversight will serve Nova Scotians well."

MORE TOP STORIES