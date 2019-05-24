Former prison guard jailed for sexually assaulting inmates in Truro

A former prison guard at the Nova Institution for Women in Truro, N.S., has been sentenced to three years in federal custody for sexually assaulting three women who were inmates at the time.

Brian Wilson pleaded guilty in April to six charges before the start of a scheduled nine-day jury trial. He was charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of breach of trust — accusations he at first said were false.

Justice Jeffery Hunt accepted the joint recommendation on sentence from Crown and defence lawyers. Wilson will concurrently serve three years for each count of sexual assault and six months for each count of breach of trust.

According to an agreed statement of facts entered into the court record, Wilson offered one woman cigarettes in exchange for her performing sex acts. The assaults happened about once a week over a six-month period in 2018.

Another victim was groped by Wilson. The third victim was groped and sexually assaulted by him on at least two separate occasions. All those assaults also happened in 2018.

The Nova Institution for Women is seen in Truro, N.S. on Tuesday, May 6, 2014. The multi-level security facility is where Brian Wilson sexually assaulted three inmates. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Justice Hunt says there was no legal consent because Wilson held a position of power and the women were vulnerable.

"He should never be allowed to delude himself with the idea that these were consensual relationships which later turned bad. They never were. He had power over these victims by virtue of his office," said Justice Hunt during the sentencing.

"He exploited that position to commit acts of sexual violence and for a time to achieve the silence of those he targeted and victimized."

Wilson apologizes

One of the women read her victim impact statement to the court. Her identity is protected by a publication ban.

She says she hasn't been able to rebuild trust and that Wilson has taken away her ability to love and experience intimacy.

"I'm not going to judge you, be hateful or spiteful to you in any way. I understand that people that have unsolved issues don't have skills to cope with their lives," she said.

"My thoughts are with you and I truly hope that you can get the help you need to help overcome whatever it is that led you to do these things. I want you to be a better person so you can stop harming and hurting others and find peace within."

Wilson also took the opportunity to address the court.

"I'd like to let [the woman] know that her warm wishes mean more to me than any of you will ever know," he said. "I've always considered myself a compassionate person. Here I stand today, having caused all this pain."

Wilson became emotional as he apologized to the women, his family and friends.

"I would like to think that I could come out of this on the other side a better person. It's all I have to hope for right now."

Wilson is banned from owning firearms for 10 years after his release, must give a sample of his DNA, and has to register as a sexual offender for life. While he is in prison, he is not allowed to contact any of the victims or any women who are or were incarcerated.

He must pay a $1,200 victim surcharge within five years from his release from prison.

MORE TOP STORIES