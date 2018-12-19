Former CBRM economic developer loses dismissal lawsuit

The former economic development manager for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality has lost his constructive dismissal lawsuit.

Justice Patrick Murray of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia issued a written ruling Monday, saying John Whalley quit of his own accord and wasn't constructively dismissed.

Whalley resigned in 2015 after CBRM officials took him off the port development file.

Instead, they wanted him to work on moving the Nova Scotia Community College's Marconi campus to downtown Sydney.

No 'substantial change'

"Although the port file was closely aligned with other issues, I am not satisfied that Mr. Whalley being reassigned from the port file constituted a substantial change to the contract's essential terms," Murray wrote.

"A change in files, substantial or not was implicit, it was part of the job."

Tony Mozvik, lawyer for the municipality, said he wasn't surprised by the decision.

"We were confident going in and the evidence came out the way that we thought it would so we're pleased," he said.

Employer right to reassign employees

The ruling reaffirms long-held employer rights to reassign employees and duties without affecting the terms of employment, he added.

"I was worried that if we weren't successful in this matter, the courts would be sending a message that you weren't allowed to reassign files, or jobs, or projects with employees," said Mozvik.

"But this decision clearly states that the employer does have the right to do those types of things and traditionally the employer always has had those rights, so it just reinforces what the law has long been."

Whalley and his lawyer, Blair Mitchell, said they only received the decision Wednesday and were still going through it.

However, Whalley said he knew proving constructive dismissal in court would be difficult.

Whalley doesn't regret going to court

He told CBC News, though, he doesn't regret any of his decisions.

"I've not changed my mind one iota," he said. "I just thought what was going on was terrible. Still do."

In court, Whalley testified he had concerns over a deal in which the CBRM bought land in the Sydport Industrial Park from a private company to lease to McKeil Marine.

He said that extended a subsidy to a private company contrary to the Municipal Government Act, and he was not prepared to recommend it to council.

Murray did not address that issue in his ruling.

CBRM was awarded costs, but Whalley has 30 days to file an appeal. Mitchell said that decision hasn't been made yet.