Former border agent appeals conviction for sexual assault, extortion

A former officer with the Canada Border Services Agency convicted of extorting sexual favours from a woman facing deportation is free on conditions while he appeals his conviction and sentence.

Carie Dexter Willis, 58, was convicted of sexual assault, extortion and breach of trust for assaulting a woman between June 2003 and the following December. He was sentenced in August of this year to six years in prison.

But Willis returned to court this week to seek an interim release. He is free on conditions while his appeal makes its way through the courts.

The woman testified at Willis's trial in the spring that he offered to bury her immigration file in exchange for sex.

She had applied for refugee status and been denied. Willis was supposed to be processing her deportation order.

Instead, the court heard he met with the woman at a Tim Hortons and at her apartment. It was during the encounters at her apartment that Willis forced himself on the woman.

In testifying in his own defence, Willis tried to deny the encounters ever happened and said he didn't recall the woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban.

Judge notes woman could recall details

But Justice Suzanne Hood noted in her decision that the woman was able to recall detailed information about her immigration file and about Willis's family.

The judge said she would only have that information if she had met with Willis as she described. The woman also admitted that she lied about the potential threats she faced if she was return to her home country.

In his notice of appeal, Willis focused on the woman's admission.

"The learned trial judge's conclusion that the evidence established the appellant's guilt was unreasonable in light of the complainant's manifest dishonesty throughout the immigration process, her motivation to fabricate and the slender evidence called in support of her account."

Hood ruled that the woman's lies about her immigration file did not affect her credibility in her testimony about the sexual assaults.

The woman has since been granted landed immigrant status. No date has been set for Willis's appeal.

