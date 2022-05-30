Fire departments rush to battle fire at former Bowater Mersey Paper mill
Multiple fire departments are responding to a blaze at the site of the former Bowater Mersey Paper mill in Liverpool, N.S. The mill has been closed for 10 years.
According Port Medway Fire and Emergency, one of several departments responding to the blaze, the call for the fire came in around 5:15 p.m. on Monday.
The mill shut down in June 2012.
