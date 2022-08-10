Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Former Baddeck CAO charged with fraud

Former chief administrative officer Megan Cooper was arrested Monday in relation to a months-long investigation related to fraud committed against the Baddeck.

Megan Cooper, 36, of Baddeck has been charged with fraud over $5,000

Baddeck, N.S., with its office in the old courthouse on Chebucto Street, replaced its chief administrative officer in October 2021. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

A former chief administrative officer with the financially troubled village of Baddeck in Cape Breton, N.S., has been charged with fraud after a months-long investigation by Victoria County District RCMP and the RCMP's commercial crime section. 

On Monday, Megan Cooper, 36, of Baddeck was charged with fraud over $5,000, according to a news release.

Cooper was removed from her position as chief administrative officer in October 2021, and officials refused to comment on the staffing changes.

A month later, RCMP received a complaint from the village of Baddeck concerning possible fraud committed by a former employee. 

That complaint sparked a months-long investigation related to the fraud.

Cooper was released on conditions and will appear in Sydney Provincial Court in October. 

The investigation is ongoing.

