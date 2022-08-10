Former Baddeck CAO charged with fraud

A former chief administrative officer with the financially troubled village of Baddeck in Cape Breton, N.S., has been charged with fraud after a months-long investigation by Victoria County District RCMP and the RCMP's commercial crime section.

On Monday, Megan Cooper, 36, of Baddeck was charged with fraud over $5,000, according to a news release.

Cooper was removed from her position as chief administrative officer in October 2021, and officials refused to comment on the staffing changes.

A month later, RCMP received a complaint from the village of Baddeck concerning possible fraud committed by a former employee.

That complaint sparked a months-long investigation related to the fraud.

Cooper was released on conditions and will appear in Sydney Provincial Court in October.

The investigation is ongoing.

