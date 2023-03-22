Liberal leader calls for a halt to all forestry activity until Nova Scotia gets rain

Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill is calling for a complete stop to forestry and other commercial activity in the province's woods until there is a shift in weather, but the minister responsible says there are sufficient safety precautions in place to allow some activity to continue.

Churchill made the call on Thursday, as firefighters continued battling out-of-control wildfires in Shelburne County, Yarmouth County and Halifax Regional Municipality.

"Just until it rains to make sure that we're doing absolutely everything to minimize the risk of new fires while we wait for rain to help beat back the ones that are raging right now," Churchill told reporters in Halifax.

On Tuesday, Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton announced a ban on travel and activities in the woods. That includes hiking, camping, fishing and the use of vehicles in the woods.

Forestry, mining and other commercial activity on Crown land is restricted to people who apply for permits from Natural Resources, and forestry activity can only happen between 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. People working on private land are encouraged to take the same approach.

Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton, seen in a file photo, says the restrictions the government has in place have resulted in a scaling back of activities in the woods. (CBC)

Rushton told reporters on Thursday that he believes that approach is effective and it's similar to what the former Liberal government did during fires in 2016.

"Many of the forestry activities that have already taken place, we have heard two to three weeks ago they had already switched to night shifts only when the humidity is already down low," said Rushton.

The minister said contractors have regulations they must follow while working in the woods, including having water sources on site while they work.

Although the government's order is not prescriptive for private landowners, Rushton said he's hearing that people are heeding the request for a change in approach until the end of June. When his department gets word that that is not the case, they investigate, said Rushton.

Reduced operations leading to layoffs

His department could not provide information about how many special permits have been issued, but Rushton, the MLA for Cumberland South, said it's not business as usual in the woods.

"I know some from my home area have actually shut down completely and I suspect that there will be layoffs from that," he said, adding that contractors in the southern part of the province are contemplating a similar step.

But Churchill said thinks the government needs to take an added measure at this time. He says the government could compensate affected forestry operations from the Nova Scotia Forestry Innovation Trust and additional funds could be established for other sectors.

"We've got people that have lost their homes, we've got people that are worried they're going to lose their homes, we have the biggest fire in Nova Scotia history and the threat is not over and we may not have rain until this weekend."

Some citizens are sharing similar concerns with the province. In a letter to Premier Tim Houston and Rushton, which was shared with CBC, Bev Wigney expressed concern that anyone would be allowed in the woods at any time of day right now.

"It is incredulous that forestry is permitted to continue when the forests are dry as a bone," writes Wigney, a member of the Annapolis Environmental and Ecology Group.

"Mosses are so dried out that they are crispy like tinder. Typical slash such as chopped up branches are desiccated and easily ignited."

Industry rep says safety top of mind

Wigney argues the allowance by the government creates an unnecessary safety risk at a time when firefighters and Natural Resources crews are stretched to the max.

The executive director of industry group Forest Nova Scotia said he can't quantify the degree to which operations have been wound back, but he said members are complying with the directive from the province.

"We have a stellar reputation when it comes to safety and our entire business model and livelihood of the sector depends on the safety of the forests," Stephen Moore said in an interview. "It would make no sense to insinuate we focus on anything other than that."

