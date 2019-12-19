Forestry transition team member cut for being 'focused on options for Northern Pulp'

The Nova Scotia government has fired one of the members of its forestry transition team, the group being set up to guide the industry through the fallout from the imminent shutdown of Northern Pulp.

Robin Wilber is president of the Elmsdale Lumber Co. and was a voice for private industry on the team.

In recent days, he spoke to multiple media outlets about the possibility of the Pictou County plant going into a state of "hot idle" where water would continue to run through its boiler.

"Robin Wilber is focused on options for Northern Pulp. That is not part of the transition team's mandate therefore he is no longer part of the transition team," Kelliann Dean, the deputy minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and transition team leader, said in a statement Tuesday.

Wilber spoke to CBC News about the possibility of hot water continuing to flow into Boat Harbour after the Jan. 31 deadline for Northern Pulp to stop pumping its effluent to the facility. He said he doesn't believe hot water would be considered effluent under the Boat Harbour Act.

Future of Northern Pulp 'the company's issue'

Last month, the parent company of Northern Pulp, the largest player in the province's forestry sector, announced the plant would close after Premier Stephen McNeil refused to extend the Boat Harbour deadline.

A "hot idle" state would in theory prevent damage to costly mill equipment during the winter months. It would also make the plant more attractive to new owners, pending a new effluent treatment plant for wastewaster.

Wilber's statements apparently did not sit well with provincial government.

"The forestry transition team was formed to collaborate on ways to support the forestry sector and the workers and businesses connected to the industry," Dean said. "This is not a table to discuss the future of Northern Pulp. That is the company's issue."

A spokesperson for Intergovernmental Affairs said the province will not grant interviews or elaborate on its email statement further.

Dean said in the statement she still welcomes Wilber's input from outside the committee.

"Mr. Wilber is still welcome to share ideas with transition team members on support for businesses and workers, and moving the industry forward," she said.

Union disagrees with decision

Meanwhile, the union leader for Northern Pulp workers thinks Wilber should be reinstated.

"I think it's a loss for the team. He's a stakeholder. So if you're a stakeholder ... from my perspective you're going to do 100 percent," said Don MacKenzie, president of Unifor Local 440.

"I think they should put him back on. He's qualified and capable of representing us."

