Argyle fire in Yarmouth County grows after winds pick up Saturday

A wildfire in the Argyle area of Yarmouth County has grown after winds picked up and shifted late Saturday afternoon.

Brian Taylor, a Nova Scotia Department of Lands and Forestry spokesperson, said the fire now covers 18 hectares but is 60 per cent contained.

Earlier Saturday, the fire was reported to be 15 hectares and was 50 per cent contained.

Taylor said the area of the fire received significant rainfall overnight but there are still hotspots.

Fire response continues in Lunenburg, Queens, Yarmouth, Cumberland and Annapolis cos. Ground crews are moving off fires for the night and helicopters have returned to base. Rain will bring welcome relief but several fires will likely require continued efforts to fully extinguish. —@NSLandsForestry

He said additional Lands and Forestry firefighters are on the scene Sunday.

Environment Canada has lifted its air-quality advisory issued for western Nova Scotia on Saturday after overnight rain dampened several wildfires in the area.

Taylor said there are eight known fires in the province as of Sunday morning. Five are considered under control.

A fire near River Hebert in Cumberland County was 80 per cent contained as of Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Lands and Forestry crews are expected to return to the scene Sunday.

RCMP has closed Hwy 103 between Exits 31 and 32 (Glenwood and Pubnico) due to a forest fire. Please avoid the area. <a href="https://t.co/SlgRqWzZSX">https://t.co/SlgRqWzZSX</a> —@RCMPNS

Scott Tingley, manager of forest protection with Nova Scotia's Department of Lands and Forestry, said crews have responded to at least 16 fires since Wednesday, some of which have been caused by lightning and some by humans.

He said a fire at Saturday Lake is still considered out of control, but is 70 per cent contained.

That fire also forced the closure of Highway 103 between exits 31 and 32 near Pubnico on Saturday, according to Nova Scotia RCMP.

Burn restrictions across the province have also been loosened after the rain but burning is still not permitted between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

