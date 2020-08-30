Skip to Main Content
Argyle fire in Yarmouth County grows after winds pick up Saturday
Nova Scotia·New

A wildfire in the Argyle area of Yarmouth County has grown to 18 hectares after winds picked up and shifted late Saturday afternoon.

Fire now covers 18 hectares but is 60% contained

CBC News ·
The fire near West Pubnico in the Municipality of the District of Argyle is about 18 hectares in size as of Sunday morning. (Nova Scotia Department of Lands and Forestry)

Brian Taylor, a Nova Scotia Department of Lands and Forestry spokesperson, said the fire now covers 18 hectares but is 60 per cent contained. 

Earlier Saturday, the fire was reported to be 15 hectares and was 50 per cent contained.

Taylor said the area of the fire received significant rainfall overnight but there are still hotspots.

He said additional Lands and Forestry firefighters are on the scene Sunday.

Environment Canada has lifted its air-quality advisory issued for western Nova Scotia on Saturday after overnight rain dampened several wildfires in the area.

Taylor said there are eight known fires in the province as of Sunday morning. Five are considered under control.

A fire near River Hebert in Cumberland County was 80 per cent contained as of Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Lands and Forestry crews are expected to return to the scene Sunday.

Scott Tingley, manager of forest protection with Nova Scotia's Department of Lands and Forestry, said crews have responded to at least 16 fires since Wednesday, some of which have been caused by lightning and some by humans.

He said a fire at Saturday Lake is still considered out of control, but is 70 per cent contained. 

That fire also forced the closure of Highway 103 between exits 31 and 32 near Pubnico on Saturday, according to Nova Scotia RCMP.

Burn restrictions across the province have also been loosened after the rain but burning is still not permitted between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. 

With files from Melissa Friedman

