'Hike, eat, repeat': Food truck rally debuts this weekend in Cape Breton

Visitors will be able to get a taste of fall in Cape Breton this weekend.

It's the first ever Cape Breton Food Truck Rally.

A dozen food trucks are scheduled to set up at various locations around the Cabot Trail on Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m.-4 pm.

It's an attempt to extend the traditional tourism season later into the fall. Many tourism operators close for the winter when the Celtic Colours music festival ends in mid-October.

"They're trying to promote local flavours and local food on the trail, " said Bob Walker, the co-owner of Beaver Tails Cape Breton Mobile. "This time of year a lot of places are closed and we're just trying to keep the whole idea going, and just enjoying it."

Vendors will offer a variety of food and drinks, including burgers, seafood, Asian fusion, locally roasted coffee and craft beer.

A dozen food trucks will be stationed around the Cabot Trail on Saturday and Sunday for the inaugural Cape Breton Food Truck Rally. (Destination Cape Breton)

Steve Smith, owner of Bungalow Beans Coffee, said those wanting to take part don't even need to plan ahead.

"There's a map," he said. "You know exactly where we're going to be. We're right on the roadside and just pull off and enjoy whatever it is you're going to get."

Terry Smith, the head of Destination Cape Breton, hopes it can become an annual event.

"We would like this to be something that really is a catalyst for more visitation for the last couple of weeks in October, so that people can stay beyond Celtic Colours," said Terry Smith.

The event isn't all about food.

'Hike, eat, repeat'

Visitors will be directed to some of the popular hikes around the Cabot Trail, such as the Skyline Trail near Chéticamp.

It's hoped hungry hikers will then grab a bite before moving along to another trail.

Bob Walker and his wife prepare the Beaver Tails Cape Breton Mobile for what could be a busy weekend. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

"We're hoping that people are going to get out and hike the trails, and experience all that the Cabot Trail can offer," said Terry Smith. "And we've got a little saying — 'hike, eat, repeat.'"

The rally is a partnership between the Cape Breton Food Hub, the Cape Breton Highlands National Park and Destination Cape Breton.

