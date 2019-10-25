'Hike, eat, repeat': Food truck rally debuts this weekend in Cape Breton
Food event aims to extend the traditional tourism season to end of October
Visitors will be able to get a taste of fall in Cape Breton this weekend.
It's the first ever Cape Breton Food Truck Rally.
A dozen food trucks are scheduled to set up at various locations around the Cabot Trail on Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m.-4 pm.
It's an attempt to extend the traditional tourism season later into the fall. Many tourism operators close for the winter when the Celtic Colours music festival ends in mid-October.
"They're trying to promote local flavours and local food on the trail, " said Bob Walker, the co-owner of Beaver Tails Cape Breton Mobile. "This time of year a lot of places are closed and we're just trying to keep the whole idea going, and just enjoying it."
Vendors will offer a variety of food and drinks, including burgers, seafood, Asian fusion, locally roasted coffee and craft beer.
Steve Smith, owner of Bungalow Beans Coffee, said those wanting to take part don't even need to plan ahead.
"There's a map," he said. "You know exactly where we're going to be. We're right on the roadside and just pull off and enjoy whatever it is you're going to get."
Terry Smith, the head of Destination Cape Breton, hopes it can become an annual event.
"We would like this to be something that really is a catalyst for more visitation for the last couple of weeks in October, so that people can stay beyond Celtic Colours," said Terry Smith.
The event isn't all about food.
'Hike, eat, repeat'
Visitors will be directed to some of the popular hikes around the Cabot Trail, such as the Skyline Trail near Chéticamp.
It's hoped hungry hikers will then grab a bite before moving along to another trail.
"We're hoping that people are going to get out and hike the trails, and experience all that the Cabot Trail can offer," said Terry Smith. "And we've got a little saying — 'hike, eat, repeat.'"
The rally is a partnership between the Cape Breton Food Hub, the Cape Breton Highlands National Park and Destination Cape Breton.
MORE TOP STORIES
With files from the CBC's Gary Mansfield
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.