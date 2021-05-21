Food truck in Yarmouth fined for Health Protection Act violation
RCMP in Yarmouth, N.S., have charged a business for violating Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act.
Police say they got a complaint around noon Thursday about a food truck in the town.
According to a release, officers found none of the employees were wearing masks. The owner reportedly told police that they refused to wear masks because the health restrictions were not the "law."
RCMP issued a fine for $11,622.50.