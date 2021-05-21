Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Food truck in Yarmouth fined for Health Protection Act violation

RCMP in Yarmouth, N.S., have charged a business for violating Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act.

Police say they received a complaint around noon on Thursday

CBC News ·
A food truck in Nova Scotia has been fined more than $11,000 for a violation under the province's Health Protection Act. (RCMP)

RCMP in Yarmouth, N.S., have charged a business for violating Nova Scotia's Health Protection Act.

Police say they got a complaint around noon Thursday about a food truck in the town.

According to a release, officers found none of the employees were wearing masks. The owner reportedly told police that they refused to wear masks because the health restrictions were not the "law."

RCMP issued a fine for $11,622.50.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now