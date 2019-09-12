Food spoiled by Dorian must be unwrapped before disposal, officials advise

It's a messy job. But Nova Scotians tossing food in the wake of Hurricane Dorian are reminded to remove packaging first.

Many people have lost the entire contents of their fridges and freezers following prolonged power outages.

But solid waste officials are asking that food and packaging be separated.

"You can't put food waste packaging in the green cart because the majority of it is plastic, and we can't accept plastic in the green carts," said Rochelle Clarke of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality solid waste department.

Rochelle Clarke said the CBRM has also extended the hours for its leaf and yard waste depots in North Sydney, New Waterford and Glace Bay this week. (Norma Jean MacPhee/CBC)

Clarke said if people have a large amount of food waste that cannot fit in the green carts, they can contact the municipality to make separate arrangements.

The Halifax Regional Municipality has set up collection bins for people whose green carts are full.

Those collection points are at Miller Compost at 80 Gloria McCluskey Avenue in Dartmouth and Ragged Lake Compost at 61 Evergreen Place in Halifax.

The HRM also advises that food waste must be removed from packaging.

For yard and tree debris, the CBRM has extended the opening hours of its seasonal leaf and yard drop-off sites in North Sydney, Glace Bay and New Waterford.

The three sites will be open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

She said the municipality will not collect yard waste at the curb, although she said small branches and leaves can be placed in green bins.

