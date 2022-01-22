National recall in place for cake product containing undeclared milk

A cake product sold nationally is being recalled because the product's label didn't say it had milk.

Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. is recalling Shirakiku-brand Baked Red Bean Cake.

In a notice issued Saturday by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, it said recalled products should be thrown out or returned to where they were purchased from.

The agency warns that for people with an allergy to milk, eating the product may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

