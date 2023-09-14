Nova Scotia gets failing grade in poverty reduction, report says

Nova Scotia is failing people who are living in poverty, according to a new report from Food Banks Canada.

The report gives a letter grade in 13 indicators of poverty for each Canadian province, plus an overall letter grade.

Nova Scotia received the lowest possible overall grade, F, and it was the only province to score so low.

"Nova Scotia is lagging behind many other provinces on the pathway out of poverty," the authors wrote.

"It has no updated poverty reduction strategy and does not have a sufficient framework to eliminate poverty and low incomes in the province."

Nova Scotia last wrote a poverty reduction strategy in 2009, the report notes.

Nova Scotia's report card from Food Banks Canada on poverty reduction. (Food Banks Canada)

Food Banks Canada said it did the evaluation of poverty reduction efforts to try to "reduce food bank use by addressing its root causes."

The national non-profit, which is affiliated with Feed Nova Scotia, based its report on data collected from a national survey, coupled with Statistics Canada data on poverty rates.

According to the report, more than half of Nova Scotians feel worse off compared to last year and almost a quarter are experiencing food insecurity.

Food Banks Canada says this new report is part of an effort to reduce food bank use by addressing its root causes. (David Burke/CBC)

The authors call out the Nova Scotia government for "unclear and insufficient" efforts to help people who are homeless and increase the supply of affordable housing.

This year's provincial budget, they said, falls short, with no increase to income assistance rates.

Some gains

The report authors said Nova Scotia made some gains this year, including increasing the minimum wage, extending the rent cap and increasing the Nova Scotia Child Benefit.

But overall, the province "failed to take substantive steps this year to meaningfully address poverty," the report said.

Recommendations

Food Banks Canada concluded with seven policy recommendations for the province:

Introduce a new poverty reduction strategy, focusing in particular on poverty among seniors. Improve community-based health care for seniors. Remove co-payments for provincial pharmacare programs. Introduce tax indexation, indexing income brackets to inflation. Increase and amend the poverty reduction strategy. Reduce the "claw-backs" of the Nova Scotia affordable living tax credit. Expand broadband infrastructure.

