Nova Scotia

Food bank appointments coming to Cape Breton University to manage long lineups

CBU students’ union president says the online system is needed to avoid turning away students waiting for limited food packages.

Online booking system starting on Monday

Erin Pottie · CBC News
Two students are shown working at Cape Breton University's student-run food bank.
Cape Breton University offers a student-run food bank on campus that provides 50 bags of food items per day. Shown packing some supplies is outreach co-ordinator Yasir Saleem and volunteer Kida Olaoye. (Submitted by Damanpreet Singh)

Some students at Cape Breton University are getting by on very little and that's creating high demand for a student-run food bank at the Sydney, N.S., campus. 

The campus food bank is now allowing students to book ahead so they won't have to wait in line only to find the 50-person daily allotment is already gone.

Damanpreet Singh is president of the CBU Students' Union, which operates the service with funding from the provincial government and community donations.

"Because this is a small town and most of our students are here without jobs, they are totally dependent on the food bank service," Singh said. 

"It was challenging for students to travel personally — wait in a lengthy line for hours and sometimes return empty handed."

Roughly 100 students seek help each day so the 50 packages go quickly. Each bag handed out contains things such as cereal, granola bars, pasta and sauces. Each bag contains food worth between $9 and $12.

Cape Breton University food bank
Some of the supplies handed out at Cape Breton University's student-run food bank. (Submitted by Damanpreet Singh)

To help students get food supplies more efficiently, CBU Students' Union is now offering appointments on a first-come, first-serve basis. The booking program will begin online Monday.

Singh said each student can receive one package per week, and will be notified about their pickup time within 48 hours. 

Karen Theriault, spokesperson for Feed Nova Scotia, says the CBU's is not the only program looking to change the way it helps those in need. 

Trying new methods

"Every front-line agency is really trying to explore different options for how they can best meet the needs in their community while balancing and managing the resources that they have," Theriault said. 

Theriault said that no matter how much food is handed out, local groups are not the ones who can fix social challenges that lead to food insecurity. 

"We're going to keep doing everything we can to make sure food is there to help, but we need to look at the root causes and that really is largely rooted in inadequate incomes," she said. 

Feed Nova Scotia had to buy food last year instead of relying on donations as inflation and the rising cost of groceries led to an increase in demand for its services. The organization says it spent about $1 million on food last fiscal year and expects to spend even more this year.

Food banks across the country are seeing more clients in need, including Nova Scotia. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Theriault said the demand for food services is particularly high in Cape Breton, where 65 per cent more people accessed their food banks in January compared to the same time last year. She said that translates into roughly 3,300 more people in need of help. 

Singh says the students' union is looking at adding new options next year, such as breakfast and meal programs. He said the goal is to keep students from going hungry. 

"We need more food to make more food packages, but we also need space and staff to expand the food bank," Singh said. 

"So, we need more money for that."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Erin Pottie

Reporter

Erin Pottie is a CBC reporter based in Sydney. She has been covering local news in Cape Breton for 15 years. Story ideas welcome at erin.pottie@cbc.ca.

