Follow CBC Nova Scotia's Remembrance Day coverage

CBC Nova Scotia will be marking Remembrance Day on Friday with special coverage from Halifax.

Coverage will start at 10:45 a.m. AT from Grand Parade in Halifax

N.S. Remembrance Day ceremony

Nova Scotians gather to remember Canada's veterans at Halifax's Grand Parade.

Nova Scotians will gather to remember Canada's war veterans at Grand Parade.

Coverage will start at 10:45 a.m. AT. on CBC.ca/ns.

